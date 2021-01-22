Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,625 shares during the period. Kirkland Lake Gold comprises 1.4% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KL traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,335. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

