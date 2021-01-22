Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $12.27 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,884.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,760.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,622.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.72.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

