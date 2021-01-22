KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:KIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. 46,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

