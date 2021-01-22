Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KLPEF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Klépierre stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 899. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

