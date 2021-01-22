Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KLPEF. Bank of America lowered shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Klépierre stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. 1,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

