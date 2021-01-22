Kleros (PNK) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Kleros has a market capitalization of $70.81 million and $3.23 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Kleros token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,520,283 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

