Kleros Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Kleros has a total market cap of $69.14 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,520,283 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

