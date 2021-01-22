Klever (KLV) Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Klever token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $18.24 million and approximately $83,303.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klever has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00054184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00126325 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00075259 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00277493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069920 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Klever Token Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,317,260,442 tokens. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.