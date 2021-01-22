Klever Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Klever has a market capitalization of $18.47 million and $68,744.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klever token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00052690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00125068 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00278174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00040191 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,317,418,681 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

