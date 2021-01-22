Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/14/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at KCG Holdings, Inc. from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Knight Equity from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Knight-Swift's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. To this end, the company's board approved in November 2020, a new share buyback program, authorizing the repurchase of shares worth up to $250 million. This new share repurchase plan follows the termination of the previous $250 million buyback program announced last May. The company's efforts to control costs are encouraging too. Evidently, adjusted operating ratio (operating expenses as a % of revenues) improved to 86.6% in the first nine months of 2020 from 88.6% in the same period of 2019 due to lower costs. However, the year-over-year weakness in the freight environment is a concern. The company's low current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the third quarter of 2020 is also a worry.”
- 1/7/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 12/4/2020 – Knight-Swift Transportation is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2020 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.
- 11/23/2020 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at KCG Holdings, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 11/23/2020 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at Knight Equity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 11/23/2020 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,552. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $3,480,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after buying an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
