Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at KCG Holdings, Inc. from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Knight Equity from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Knight-Swift's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. To this end, the company's board approved in November 2020, a new share buyback program, authorizing the repurchase of shares worth up to $250 million. This new share repurchase plan follows the termination of the previous $250 million buyback program announced last May. The company's efforts to control costs are encouraging too. Evidently, adjusted operating ratio (operating expenses as a % of revenues) improved to 86.6% in the first nine months of 2020 from 88.6% in the same period of 2019 due to lower costs. However, the year-over-year weakness in the freight environment is a concern. The company's low current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the third quarter of 2020 is also a worry.”

1/7/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/4/2020 – Knight-Swift Transportation is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

11/23/2020 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at KCG Holdings, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/23/2020 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at Knight Equity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/23/2020 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,552. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $3,480,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after buying an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.