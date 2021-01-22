Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CFO Sells $101,365.95 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 667,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KN. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Knowles by 36.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Knowles by 8.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Knowles during the second quarter valued at $308,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

