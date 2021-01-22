Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) COO Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 667,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Knowles by 1,066.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,657,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,503,000 after acquiring an additional 668,634 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 321,033 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Knowles by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 423,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 274,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,430,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

