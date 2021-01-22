Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Sells $4,386,651.50 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $1,004,622.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $964,590.50.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

NASDAQ:KOD traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.33. The stock had a trading volume of 171,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,238. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.94 and its 200-day moving average is $118.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $204,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KOD. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

