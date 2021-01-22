Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 55,134 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,134 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 9.5% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.34% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $30,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.63. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,138. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.