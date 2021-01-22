Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys 46,770 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VB traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,750. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $209.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.