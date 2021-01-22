Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 744.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,797,000 after buying an additional 34,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.95. 4,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,636. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $45.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

