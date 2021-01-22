Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financialcorp IN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $99.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,499. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.