Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 2.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,688.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,547. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.26.

