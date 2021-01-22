Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 776.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VNQ stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.11. 6,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,530. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.87. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.