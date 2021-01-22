Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,381 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 60,952 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,169,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,170,000 after buying an additional 48,273 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,701. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60.

