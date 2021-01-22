Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after buying an additional 208,248 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period.

SPEM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.57. 789,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,728. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $45.79.

