Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,962. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

