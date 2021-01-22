Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.5% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $108,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.38. 1,294,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,754. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

