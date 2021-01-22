Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 11,909 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,909 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises about 0.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 324,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,372,994. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Argus increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.