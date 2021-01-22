Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 9,642 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 103,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $34.82. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,050. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

