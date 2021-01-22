Komodo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.58 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Komodo has a market capitalization of $73.21 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001825 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00277474 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00088641 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00033095 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,786,294 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

