KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KONE Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 18,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

