Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADRNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

