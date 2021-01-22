Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CFO Richard Sneider Sells 45,000 Shares

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CFO Richard Sneider sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Sneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of Kopin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $51,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of Kopin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $127,561.50.

NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. 7,305,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,277. Kopin Co. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $381.04 million, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

