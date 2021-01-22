Kora Network Token Market Cap Achieves $29,828.56 (KNT)

Kora Network Token (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Kora Network Token has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Kora Network Token has a total market cap of $29,828.56 and approximately $16.00 worth of Kora Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kora Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kora Network Token Profile

Kora Network Token (KNT) is a token. Kora Network Token’s total supply is 712,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,625,000 tokens. Kora Network Token’s official Twitter account is @Kora_Network . The official website for Kora Network Token is kora.network . The Reddit community for Kora Network Token is /r/KoraNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Kora Network Token

