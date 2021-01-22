KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KSRYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSRYY opened at $31.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

