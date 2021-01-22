Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.80

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.80 and traded as high as $32.86. Kraton shares last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 221,790 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on KRA. Truist increased their target price on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a market cap of $994.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $373.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.10 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,344.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kraton by 204.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kraton by 83.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kraton by 135.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton during the second quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kraton by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

