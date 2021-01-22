Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin Sells 1,473 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $42,864.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin M. Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 600 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $12,792.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,719. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Noble Financial increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

