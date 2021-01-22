Kuai Token (KT) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $18.87 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.91 or 0.00579559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00044041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.69 or 0.04242942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016818 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token (KT) is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,190,127 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

