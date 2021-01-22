KuCoin Shares (KCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.73 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00070962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.28 or 0.00601643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.61 or 0.04426051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017154 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

