Kuende Hits Market Cap of $252,374.42 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Kuende coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kuende has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $252,374.42 and $371.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00066557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.02 or 0.00571336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.44 or 0.04244578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016504 BTC.

About Kuende

Kuende is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

Kuende can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

