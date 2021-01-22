KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.05. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUKAF)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.