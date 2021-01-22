Kusama Market Cap Hits $919.66 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for about $108.58 or 0.00334300 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $919.66 million and $127.88 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00125569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00072851 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00278452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00069656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040461 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.