Kusama Price Up 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Kusama token can now be bought for about $104.97 or 0.00323147 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $889.13 million and $153.58 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00125878 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00074713 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00278142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00069936 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

