Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.93.

Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kuuhubb Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuuhubb Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile game development and publishing company. It creates games and applications for female audience with a focus on relaxation, expression, and entertainment segments. The company offers Recolor, a digital coloring book application. It also develops Neybers, an interior design game application; My Hospital, a simulation game application; Dance Talent, a mobile game application; and Tiles & Tales game in a new story-based format.

