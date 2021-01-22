Kuverit (KUV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $324,196.61

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kuverit has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Kuverit has a total market cap of $324,196.61 and approximately $202.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00069644 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.26 or 0.00601365 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006034 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00045091 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.22 or 0.04428343 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015113 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017131 BTC.
About Kuverit
According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “
Buying and Selling Kuverit
Kuverit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.
