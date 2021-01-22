Kyber Network (KNC) Trading Up 30.2% This Week

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00004415 BTC on major exchanges. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $287.74 million and approximately $188.44 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.05 or 0.00580757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.80 or 0.04134621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016507 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,296,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,288,175 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

