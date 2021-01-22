L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 11.55-11.55 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $183.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.12.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.16.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

