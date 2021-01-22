Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Raised by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.90. 612,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $230.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.