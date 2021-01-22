Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$40.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.71.
Shares of LIF stock traded down C$0.67 on Friday, reaching C$32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 234,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,331. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 1 year low of C$13.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.86.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.
Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.