LafargeHolcim’s (HCMLY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. 62,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,703. LafargeHolcim has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.35.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

