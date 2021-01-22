L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIQUY shares. HSBC cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $34.13.
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.
