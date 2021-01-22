Lambda (LAMB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.07 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $26.34 million and approximately $26.07 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.45 or 0.00578447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,331.56 or 0.04108969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013311 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016267 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,705,072 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

