Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0213 on Top Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lambda has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $27.76 million and approximately $25.35 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.03 or 0.00584368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.12 or 0.04284083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016847 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,302,864,588 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

