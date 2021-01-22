LanaCoin (LANA) Hits Market Cap of $339,005.72

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One LanaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. LanaCoin has a total market cap of $339,005.72 and $437.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LanaCoin has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,420.25 or 0.99677464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00025415 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.16 or 0.00323316 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.18 or 0.00630825 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00158755 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001985 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00033559 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003875 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin (LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,959,204,965 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

